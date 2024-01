Michigan State football gained some huge additions in the transfer portal with Oregon State’s Tanner Miller (offensive lineman), Texas A&M’s Tony Grimes (cornerback) and North Dakota's Tommy Schuster (quarterback) committing to Jonathan Smith’s Spartans over the weekend.

Why are Miller and Grimes such a big deal, and where do they fit in with the team from day one? Also, defensive tackle Maverick Hansen announced his return to the team and what does Schuster bring to the quarterbacks room?

Also…Michigan State basketball got back to the losing side of things with a beatdown at the hands of Northwestern AGAIN. What did it teach us, and will the Malik Hall rollercoaster ever stop?