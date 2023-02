We kick off the show with a quick update on the pursuit of four-star offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh after a quick anecdote. Then Matt and Connor Muldowney of Spartan Shadows and Spartan Avenue banter about their thoughts on the basketball season before diving into a series of hypotheticals.

What's on the table for these hypotheticals? Xavier Tillman joining the team again, free seats at the 50-yard line at Spartan Stadium and more...but each one with a caveat that makes saying "yes" more difficult.