A.J. Hoggard surprised Michigan State men's basketball fans by silently declaring for the NBA Draft this week – what did he have to say since then and what could it mean for MSU? And what are the important NBA Draft dates to keep in mind for him and Jaden Akins?

We also head to the Michigan State football field and look at where experts have projected Spartans to land in the 2023 NFL Draft. And wide receiver Tyler Harrell was on campus as well – could he be a potential transfer portal addition for MSU?

Also, what true freshmen could see the playing field for MSU football this fall?