We are joined by Jon Johnston of Corn Nation to talk all things Michigan State and Nebraska football ahead of Saturday’s game.

Before we talk the ins and outs of the Huskers, does Matt Rhule and this Nebraska program bring hope of what MSU could be looking at for the future? What can MSU fans do in these trying times with still a month left in the season? And what fuels Nebraska’s defense and are there any offensive players to be worried about?