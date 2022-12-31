Join us for our END OF THE YEAR BONANZA SUPERLATIVE AWARD SHOW!

We are joined by Austin Smith and John Kirby of The Only Podcast to reflect on the year in Michigan State sports, from the few highs to the lows of what 2022 had for us Spartan fans.

We also hand out awards for Off-Field Moment of the Year, Incorrect Take of the Year, Heart-Sinking Moment of the Year, Play of the Year, Heart-Pumping Moment of the Year, WTF Moment of the Year, Uniform of the Year, Game of the Year, and Spartan of the Year!