Mel Tucker and Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Monday, covering a variety of topics. Izzo sounded off on USC and Malik Hall before passing the mic to Mel Tucker, who addressed a myriad of topics before spring ball.

What position will Jacoby Windmon be taking on, how healthy is MSU this spring and what did he have to say about the quarterback competition? We then look at five reasons why Michigan State can be due for a nice run this upcoming March...and five reasons why maybe MSU won't have a deep run.