We're getting into our five boldest predictions for Michigan State's upcoming football season. Starting with a drastic change in the run game from last year to which coaches will be back for next season, we get into it all.

How many touchdowns will wide receiver Tyrell Henry have, will the MSU receivers have a well-balanced touchdown tally and will linebacker Cal Haladay anchor one of the best run-stopping units in the conference?

We also hear from the listeners as you submitted your bold takes, ranging from an undefeated season to Zeke the Wonderdog's efficiency.