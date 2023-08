Michigan State football is set to kick off its season in less than three weeks, so let's get down to brass tacks with a thirty minute preview.

We start off with what this season means for Mel Tucker and the MSU football team before evaluating how much this season will impact the future in East Lansing. From there we segue to examine the the over/under for the Spartans, what are the expectations, what hurts MSU this year and what also helps?

We take a visit to the offense to see how Nathan Cater, Jalen Berger and the run game can be a strength this season, and why the wide receivers are a mystery going into the year. For defense, we are high on Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon anchoring the defensive line -- and what aren't we so high on for defense?