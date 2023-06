Locked On college football recruiting expert Brian Smith is already back on the show as some big news dropped over the weekend. Five-star 2024 defensive tackle David Stone is taking his final official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend, and we look at who else is on the invite list to end this month.

Also, four-star 2024 running back Anthony "Scoota" Carrie is nearing a decision and has narrowed his lists to two finalists: MSU and North Carolina. How soon can we expect a decision and are things still looking good for the Spartans?

We end the show with debating if any Michigan State football player will be a candidate for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the upcoming season.