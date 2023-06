Huge Big Ten news dropped as the 2024 and 2025 football scheduling formats and erasure of divisions was announced by the conference. How did Michigan State fare in this shake-up, and do we like the way things are looking for the Big Ten in the future?

And in the midst of all of that, cornerback Terry Roberts joins MSU! We then take a look at MSU football recruiting as the Spartans go into their second official visit weekend. We go through who will be there, including Nathan Roy, Anthony Carrie and more.

To end the show, we dive into the mailbag and wonder if Keon Coleman was telling the truth in a recent podcast.