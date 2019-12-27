Live In-Game Thread: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK - Join SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk, Jim Comparoni and thousands of Spartan Maggers around the world for in-game comments, conversation and analysis.
CLICK HERE for the Live In-Game Thread at The Underground Bunker message board.
Not yet a SpartanMag member?
Subscribe today and capitalize on our Holiday/Signing Day promo. It's going to expire soon!
Subscribe today and get 25% off your membership, and you'll receive a FREE $75 NIKE gift card.
Go here to get started on this great deal.
Membership info: Why join? | Questions?