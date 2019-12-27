News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 14:23:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Live In-Game Thread: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

NEW YORK - Join SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk, Jim Comparoni and thousands of Spartan Maggers around the world for in-game comments, conversation and analysis.

CLICK HERE for the Live In-Game Thread at The Underground Bunker message board.


Not yet a SpartanMag member?

Subscribe today and capitalize on our Holiday/Signing Day promo. It's going to expire soon!

Subscribe today and get 25% off your membership, and you'll receive a FREE $75 NIKE gift card.

Go here to get started on this great deal.

Membership info: Why join? | Questions?

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}