Jayvant Brown, a four-star linebacker out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida, will not sign with Michigan State's 2023 class. Brown announced on Instagram that he will be "decommitting" from MSU and "reopening" his recruitment.



"First off, I would like to thank the coaches and at Michigan State and the Spartan family for embracing me and taking me into family," Brown wrote in a statement. "But after taking some time and thinking with family, I have decided on decommitting and reopening my recruitment 100%."