Brian Lewerke will start at quarterback on Monday for Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, head coach Mark Dantonio announced during a press conference on Friday.

It will be the first start for the junior quarterback since Michigan State’s loss to Ohio State on Nov. 10. Lewerke sustained a shoulder injury late in Michigan State’s victory over Penn State on Oct. 13.

Due to the injury, Lewerke did not play quarterback against Purdue, Nebraska and Rutgers. He started but was replaced in games against Maryland and Ohio State.

Lewerke’s role in practice has increased during bowl preparation to the point of reclaiming the No. 1 spot from redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi, who started three games in place of Lewerke and finished two others.

“Brian Lewerke will start the game. He’ll be our starter,” Dantonio said. “We wanted to let things take its course, through bowl preparation and everything. He has taken all the reps pretty much throughout bowl practices and we are into practice 10 or 11.”

Lewerke hasn’t started and finished a game since struggling through pain in Michigan State’s 21-7 loss to Michigan on Oct. 20.

He was bothered by the shoulder for the last half of the season.

“It’s feeling better,” Lewerke said. “I’ve been practicing a little bit so it’s feeling a lot better.”

Lewerke made those comments prior to Dantonio’s public statement about Lewerke’s return to the starting lineup. So Lewerke was sand-bagging a bit with his comments. He’s been practicing more than a little bit.

Coaches and trainers watched his progress closely throughout the month.

“It was relative to his arm strength, not so much his mechanics as his arm strength,” Dantonio said. “Time has to heal that sometimes. So I think that’s what’s happened with him. He’s back to being confident in that strength, which is a big issue.I think he’s ready to go. So he’s done well.

“Practices have gone very very well. Rocky has done a nice job as well. Obviously he has played a lot of football for us so he will have an opportunity as well, should things go in that direction.”

Lewerke, a tri-captain, has a 15-9 record as a starting quarterback at Michigan State.

During the regular season, he completed 54 percent of his passes for an average of 186.8 yards per game with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has rushed for 121 yards.

As a sophomore in 2017, he passed for 2,793 yards (214.8 per game) with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He started all 13 games last year while leading Michigan State to a 10-3 record and No. 15 final national ranking. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a sophomore.