EAST LANSING – During his first year as Michigan State’s wide receiver coach in 2011, Terrence Samuel was blown away by the on-field chemistry between his receivers BJ Cunningham, Keshawn Martin, and Keith Nichol and their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

That same type of chemistry exists today between starting quarterback Brian Lewerke and his primary receiving targets Felton Davis, Darrell Stewart, and Cody White.

“My players co-sign for Brian Lewerke all day long,” Samuel said. “They will write that check for Brian, and that’s what’s great. When I last really saw that, we had BJ Cunningham, Keshawn Martin, and Keith Nichol.

"I mean like a legitimate trust, a bond with Kirk Cousins. That was different.”

Lewerke has no first-hand knowledge of the chemistry between Cousins and Michigan State's receivers in 2011. But he does have an appreciation for the rapport that exists between himself Davis, Stewart, and White. Those three receivers combined for 140 receptions, 1,868 yards, and 15 touchdowns in 2017.

“I can kind of sense how high of a level of connection our connection is,” Lewerke said. “It’s probably the one of the better connections that I’ve had with a group of receivers that I’ve had since I’ve played football.”