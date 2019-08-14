EAST LANSING – Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke believes that Michigan State is a legitimate contender for a Big Ten Championship in 2019.

“We have all of the pieces to do it, and it is starting to fall into place for us,” said Lewerke, who played through a shoulder injury as a junior with limited effectiveness. “The offense is picking it up a little bit, so I am feeling really good about our team right now.”

Coming off of a win for the Spartan offense in Michigan State’s first training camp scrimmage Lewerke feels good about a number of trends on his side of the football.

During an extensive interview earlier this week, Lewerke touched on a number of positive developments for the Spartan offense, including increased size and physicality of the o-line, and improved productivity at the tailback position. Lewerke weighed on a handful of promising newcomers, including freshmen offensive linemen Devonte Dobbs and Nick Samac, athletic receiver Julian Barnett, and rising redshirt freshman tailback Elijah Collins.

SpartanMag members CLICK HERE to watch Lewerke’s insightful interview.