EAST LANSING - Mark Dantonio needed only one word to describe Brian Lewerke’s leadership ability.

“It,” Dantonio said. “He has ‘it.’”

The “it” factor helped Lewerke become a starting quarterback as a sophomore, a rising star in college football heading into his junior year and now, as of Thursday, one of three new captains for the Michigan State football team.

Lewerke, senior safety Khari Willis and junior linebacker Joe Bachie were named tri-captains after a team vote, at the conclusion of August camp.

“Coach D has kind of told me last year, and the year before, to come out of my shell a little bit and address and confront people when you want things to get done,” Lewerke said. “Not just expect them to do it, but demand it from them and that kind of helped push me into that sort of role.”

Lewerke is a friendly, soft-spoken, serious, smiling west coast guy from Phoenix who came to Michigan State because of the program’s success in the wins column, the Spartans’ penchant for producing NFL quarterbacks and clear indications from Dantonio and former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins that Lewerke’s Christian-based faith and personality would be warmly-received. Lewerke’s teammates have grown to respect those qualities. And Lewerke has grown to love Michigan State.

“Man, this is the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “I’m so happy I came out of state, got away from home, to get that experience.

