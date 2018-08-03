Today, at The Underground Bunker message board, we are watching film of Michigan State's defensive linemen from Thursday’s practice, making observations about incoming freshmen, and analyzing the physical development of returning players for Mark Dantonio's Spartans.



SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni says he was surprisingly impressed with the quickness of rotund true freshman Deshaun Mallory. Mallory needs to get to work on his body, but the combination of size and feet are uncommon.

Sophomore DeAri Todd and Jacob Panasiuk also are showing good physical development. Are Raequan Williams, Kenny Willekes and Mike Panasiuk ready to go from good to great? We’re talking about it.

Watch the d-line practice video, read Comparoni’s comments, and take time to agree or disagree at The Underground Bunker.

