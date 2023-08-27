Everything I've ever heard about Jacoby Windmon tells me he's a good guy.

That he's a polite, respectful young man with whom any one of us would enjoy grabbing a drink and tossing a football.

But he also was involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium last year where he lost his cool and did something worthy of regret.

How are we supposed to reconcile that?

In a normal, ordinary, every-day situation, reconciling those two things would be somewhat easy.

We would realize that one mistake, one act of aggression, doesn’t define the person. That there is plenty of room in this world to allow anyone – let alone a young man still finding his way in the world – the opportunity to learn from his mistake and move on, lessons in hand.

But this isn't a normal, average situation. This is the flash point for one of the longest running – and, lately, one of the hottest, most intense – rivalries in intercollegiate athletics.

The normal reactions go out the window as both sides find themselves wrestling internally because their innate understanding of right/wrong is clashing with their love of alma mater and their ability to gain an advantage in the narratives surrounding their favorite college football program.

The level of passion that many people bring to collegiate athletic events is usually meaningless on the larger scale of life. But when it comes to the futures of 18-, 19-, 20-, and 21-year-olds, it takes on more importance.

In the aftermath of the tunnel incident, some Spartan fans have been seen defending the indefensible and some Wolverine fans have been seen using the situation to play into racial stereotypes. To be clear, those who do this are in the super small minority on both sides of the rivalry. Spartan Illustrated's Brendan Moore chronicled a lot of the unfortunate reaction to the Spartan players here.

From where I sit, I was the most frustrated by those in positions of power who didn’t handle this situation as well as they could have. For the most part, I ignored the no-name social media accounts who were quick to pick sides and avoid nuance and blame the other side for everything.

However, the one person who stood out in my mind as someone who could have handled it better was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who said one thing about the Spartan players involved in the tunnel incident while, at the exact same time, doing something different with his own player, Mazi Smith.

When the news broke that his player had been investigated and Harbaugh was asked why Smith had stayed on the football team without a suspension during the investigation into his crime, here’s what Harbaugh had to say, in part:

“I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming.”

If only that had been Harbaugh’s response when Michigan State players were facing the justice system just weeks prior.

There aren’t many people who I know (or interact with) who called for throwing the book at Smith. I certainly didn’t do so. The issue boils down to the fact that Harbaugh said one thing about Michigan State players while he was doing another thing regarding his own player.

Sure, the situations aren’t identical; no two situations are. That’s kind of the point, though.

This should have been Harbaugh’s response when asked about the Michigan State tunnel situation:

“I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming.”

We all would have nodded and moved along.

Had Harbaugh come out the day after the tunnel incident and said that, by all accounts, these MSU players are good young men with no criminal records, and – while there might be some consequences for some of the more serious actions – these guys should be able to find a way through this quickly and somewhat quietly, and we need to offer them support throughout the process – we all would have been on the same page.

In short, we all ought to give the grace to others that we would want for our own friends or family members if the situation was reversed.

The way back to normalcy was going to be a difficult one for the Spartan footballers who acted irresponsibly in the tunnel. But it is important that they be allowed to get back to normalcy – all of our paths forward in life depend on the fact that we are allowed to move on after our mistakes.

The Michigan State leaders who are tasked with helping turn wide-eyed boys into solid, strong men in our society in just a few short years – Alan Haller, Mel Tucker, Darien Harris et, al – stuck to their promise to these student-athletes and their families. Sure, there were consequences that the players needed to experience. Those consequences came fast, and happened quickly (and are still in process for several Spartans).

The point is that there were lessons to teach here.

Young men to help grow.

Protection to be offered and explanations to be given.

You know, the hard part. The part that happens when people aren't watching.

The counseling and the mentoring. The discussions.

MSU leadership did their part, handling this as well as could be expected. That included allowing the student-athletes in their care to learn and grow, and – eventually – to move beyond the incident.

Recently, I had the privilege of talking with Marvin Williams. Williams is the pastor of Trinity Church in Lansing, where many Spartans attend church. He’s also a friend of the Michigan State football program. I asked him to share some thoughts for all Spartans and Wolverines. I'll end this column with his words, hoping that we all take them to heart.