One of the hottest prospects in the final month of the 2023 recruiting cycle will be Chimdy Onoh. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle out of Dundalk, Md. was committed to Old Dominion for much of the last year but opened up his recruitment ahead of the Early Signing Period. Onoh has since taken an official visit to Rutgers but he has three more locked in for next month.