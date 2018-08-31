EAST LANSING - Connor Heyward rumbled 13 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:00 remaining and Joe Bachie cemented victory with an interception in the final minute as No. 11 Michigan State survived a spirited upset bid by Utah State, 38-31, Friday at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke had an inconsistent game, completing 23 of 33 passes for 287 yards, with a pick-six which turned a 13-point lead in the second half into a tight, one-score affair the rest of the way. In the first half, Lewerke attempted to ground a pass while being sacked, but it was ruled a fumble.

Meanwhile, Utah State sophomore quarterback Jordan Love showed great improvement over last year. He was 29-of-44 for 319 yards while piloting the Aggies’ fast, spread offense which probed MSU with short passes to the slot area and capitalized on run-after-catch quickness. Love threw two interceptions, including the one by Bachie which iced the game for the Spartans.

Bachie's interception came after he had batted the ball into the air on a blitz.

"That ball seemed like it was in the air for days," said Michigan State defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

“We just have to clean up some of our mistakes that are correctable,” head coach Mark Dantonio said. “I don’t know what our yardage was for penalties, but too much, too many.”

Michigan State was penalized nine times for 62 yards, but it seemed like more due to the cost. Two procedure penalties near the goal line turned touchdown opportunities into field goals and left Utah State in the game.

“Calling the wrong play in the huddle, not having enough guys on the line of scrimmage (which negated) a touchdown pass, jumping off-sides," Dantonio said. "Those can be corrected.”

Utah State took a 31-30 lead on a 1-yard plunge by Aggie tailback Darwin Thompson with 5:18 left.

Michigan State answered with a nine-play touchdown drive to regain the lead. Heyward provided the points when he took an option pitch from Lewerke and ran untouched to the goal line.

"Over the course of our program, we've won a lot of close games," Dantonio said. "We certainly make it interesting. I wish we wouldn't."

Felton Davis had three catches for 69 yards, including a 10-yard TD grab which gave MSU a 20-14 lead.

Heyward rushed five times for 42 yards, including a 17-yard TD run early int he second half which gave MSU a seemingly comfortable 27-14 lead.

LJ Scott led Michigan State in rushing with 84 yards on 23 carries (3.7 per attempt), but MSU coaches weren't happy with the Spartans' push in the ground game. MSU rushed for 165 yards on the night, on 42 carries.

“It was a great environment and somehow, some way we’re 1-0,” Dantonio said. “We’re never going to apologize for winning a football game. That being said, we need to do some things better. Sometimes you play up and sometimes you don’t, so we will keep pushing and take the next step.”

