University Park, Penn. - Michigan State made things interesting late in the game, but two touchdown strikes from sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford ultimately doomed the Spartans, who fell 35-16 to No. 11 Penn State Saturday in Happy Valley.

Penn State (10-2) iced the game on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Clifford connected with Lambert-Smith on a throw that went over two Michigan State defenders in the end zone.

With a 5-7 record, the Spartans still have a chance to earn a bowl bid due a shortage of six-win, bowl-eligible teams, nationally. The day started with eight bowl slots available. Missouri, Louisiana and UAB filled three of those slots by winning today and getting to six wins.

That leaves five slots, with night games still pending for five-win teams such as Miami and Southern Mississippi. UNLV, which has a higher APR than Michigan State, is trying to win tonight to get to five wins, would jump the Rebels against the Spartans in the bowl tiebreaker.

Michigan State trails Rice (5-7) and Auburn (5-7) in graduation APR rating, which is the tiebreaker for 5-win teams seeking bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech, UTEP and Florida Atlantic are among the 5-win teams which lost today. Those teams had APR ratings lower than Michigan State.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said if Michigan State is invited to a bowl game, it would come down to an athletic department decision as to whether the Spartans would accept a bowl bid.

“We’ll see," Tucker said. "I don’t know what the scenarios are. I don’t know what makes sense for us right now so we’ll have to wait and see. And then we will make an athletic department decision.”

After the game, junior quarterback Payton Thorne and senior safety Xavier Henderson both said they would want to play in a bowl game with a 5-7 record if invited.

Although Michigan State lost this game by 19 points, the way the Spartans came back from a 21-3 deficit to cut it to 21-16 in the fourth quarter showed once again that this team is still fighting.

"The guys did play hard, we just didn't play a full 60," Tucker said. "We started slow on offense, and then weren't able to close the game defensively when we needed a stop. But of course, the guys did play hard.

"Obviously, we're disappointed. Penn State, give them credit. They have a good team. They played better than we did today. We'll just have to see what's next for us."

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Michigan State remained competitive through most of the second half, thanks in part to holding Penn State to -4 yards rushing on 11 attempts in the third quarter.

Payton Thorne played cool under pressure for most of the game. Penn State got to the redshirt junior on many occassions, but Thorne made enough plays to keep Michigan State in the game late.

Thorne finished with 24 of 43 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Keon Coleman finished as Michigan State’s leading receiver with eight catches for 91 yards. Tre Mosley made a few crucial catches to move the chains for the Spartans. Mosley finished with four catches for 62 yards.

Michigan State had trouble against Penn State's much-improved defensive front. The Spartans couldn't get much going on the ground, and the Nittany Lions logged three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The Spartans’ leading rusher was Elijah Collins, who totaled 33 yards on 10 carries in what might have been his last game as a Spartan.

"They're Spartans and Spartan Dawgs for life," Tucker said of his seniors. "Obviously, those guys mean a lot to me, the coaching staff and to the program. They gave a lot of blood, sweat and tears throughout their time here. I really appreciate all of their efforts. We're always going to be here for them and be a resource for them to help them launch their careers, whatever they may be beyond Michigan State."

On the other hand, Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen took advantage of some holes in the Michigan State run defense, especially in the first half. Allen finished with 21 carries for 82 yards, while Singleton totaled 78 yards on 17 carries.

Clifford finished 19 of 24 for 202 yards and four touchdowns on his Senior Day. The sixth-year senior’s last two completions of the game were touchdowns, and he completed 13-straight passes in the fourth quarter to help Penn State pull away late.

TURNING POINT I

Penn State took control of the game late in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions used an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to increase their lead to 12.

Clifford connected with Singleton on a fourth-down screen pass to the flat. The true freshman used a couple of blocks to go untouched into the endzone, giving Penn State a 28-16 lead with 4:31 to play.

The play killed the momentum gained by Michigan State on its previous touchdown drive, one that cut the lead to 21-16 with 10:57 remaining. Thorne carried around the left end for a 2-yard TD to cap off that drive.

Thorne’s pass attempt for a 2-point conversion fell incomplete.

Earlier in the drive, Thorne found Mosley for 8 yards on a curl on third-and-seven, and hit Coleman for 23 yards on third-and-18 on a deep dig. The offensive line gave Thorne time to throw on that play, whereas Thorne had been taking hits to make throws on other occasions in the second half.

But the key play in the drive was a third-and-10 prayer for Mosley. He out-leaped Ji’Ayir Brown for a jump ball for 17 yards, landing at the Penn State 8-yard line.

TURNING POINT II

Michigan State had forced punts on Penn State’s first two drives of the second half and seemed on the cusp of seizing momentum when Avery Dunn sacked Clifford on a thwarted third-and-two RPO.

However, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed fumbled the ensuing punt when he was hit by Brown. Tyler Warren recovered.

Two plays later, Clifford threw a 14-yard TD pass to Warren to give Penn State a 21-3 lead with 5:52 remaining.

On that TD pass, Penn State shifted into an empty formation with a tight bunch out wide to the field side, outside the numbers. Earlier in the game, Penn State showed this look and threw a bubble screen to the bunch. This time, Penn State faked the short pass while Warren set up like he was going to block.

Then Warren released downfield on a crack-and-go, getting a half step on freshman cornerback Dillon Tatum.

Tatum wasn’t too fooled on the play. Tatum has good feet, turned his hips and covered Warren somewhat decently down the sideline. But Clifford delivered an accurate back shoulder pass to Warren, breaking the game open just moments after it felt like Michigan State was building for a counter punch.

Tatum was in position to make the play, but the short-side pass was in flight for such a short amount of time that he didn’t quite have time to turn around and make a play on the ball.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar missed field goal attempts on Penn State’s first and last drive of the first half, from 37 and 28 yards.

The 28-yarder came with 1:31 left in the first half. Michigan State called timeouts on defense in order to preserve the clock for a final drive late in the second quarter. The strategy worked when Michigan State stuffed an outside zone run by Allen on third-and-five. Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade hustled to the boundary to make the tackle.

On play earlier, Slade and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow stifled an inside zone run on second-and-eight from the 12 and the Nittany Lions threatening to go up 21-0. After that tackle, Michigan State called its last time out of the half.

Michigan State capitalized by driving 46 yards in 11 plays in the final 1:27 to set up Jack Stone’s 51-yard field goal as the first half expired.

Stone, MSU’s designated long-attempt place kicker, was 1-of-3 on the season prior to that attempt. Given MSU’s horrific results with its kicking game most of the season, Stone’s 51-yarder provided an unlikely lift heading into the locker room. Teammates patted and dapped Stone, a true freshman from Dallas, Texas, enthusiastically after hitting that field goal, sending Michigan State into the half with some momentum.

COVERAGE BUST TOUCHDOWNS

Penn State took a 14-0 lead on a 48-yard trick play double pass from Lambert-Smith to tight end Theo Johnson for a touchdown early in the second quarter. No Spartan was near Johnson as he hauled in the deep pass.

On that play, Ma’a Gaoteote had just come onto the field to replace the shaken-up Ben VanSumeren. MSU’s linebackers flowed too fast to the pass to Lambert-Smith in the flat and were turned inside-out when Lambert-Smith checked up to pass.

Penn State took a 7-0 lead with :40 left in the first quarter when Clifford connected with Johnson for an 11-yard TD pass on a third-and-eight situation.

On that play, Michigan State brought Ameer Speed on a corner blitz.

Michigan State was supposed to have walk-on safety Khalil Majeed rotating to the middle as the center fielder in a cover-three zone. However, Majeed didn’t carry out his assignment, leaving a hole in the coverage in the end zone for Johnson.

Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson was the most angry we have seen him all year after that miscue.

MSU’s defense had been bending throughout the first quarter but managed to keep Penn State off the scoreboard to that point. Earlier in the drive, Penn State converted a third-and-two scramble pass to Lambert-Smith when Michigan State had done a good job with man-to-man coverage on that play, prior to Clifford creating something in a freelance situation on that play.

Michigan State offered good resistance through much of the first half, but was unable to hang on.

THE REST OF IT

Freshman safety Jaden Mangham, sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley and junior defensive tackle Jalen Hunt were not available for the Spartans on Saturday.

Michigan State started the true freshman Tatum at right cornerback. He is the 27th different starter for Michigan State on defense this year.

Michigan State used true freshman Malik Spencer and the walk-on redshirt freshman Majeed as part of the dime package in this game in the first half, but did not go back with Majeed for the remainder of the first half after the coverage bust which resulted in Penn State’s first touchdown.

Majeed, of Morristown, NJ and Suffield (Conn.) Academy, missed his junior season in high school in 2019 with an injury, and his 2020 season was canceled due to COVID. Michigan State recruited him as a preferred walk-on, based on sophomore high school film. He played three snaps against Rutgers, which marked his first playing time on defense since the 10th grade in 2018.

Against Penn State, he was tasked with a regular role in the dime package in the first quarter against Penn State. He didn’t get many snaps, but his role was an indication of how deep Michigan State has had to dip into its reserves for role players.

Jim Comparoni contributed to this report.