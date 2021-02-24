SpartanMag - Langford rising to the challenge

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State officially returned to the land of the Bubble Watch on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) put four players in double figures and earned their second-straight victory with a 81-72 upset win over No. 5 Illinois (16-6, 12-4).

And while Tuesday’s win, like Saturday’s over Indiana, was a total team effort, graduate senior Joshua Langford, who spent two seasons away from the game because of foot injuries, stood out.

Not because he poured in 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting but because at 6-foot-5 shooting guard pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds - 13 on the defensive end - denying the Illini a chance to get back into the game with second chance opportunities, thus ending their seven-game winning streak.

“He's playing with some energy now and some hop in his legs,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “I’ve never seen him rebound and block shots like this even when he was a freshman.

“Give him a lot of credit because nobody has been through more than Josh Langford and I'm just happy that he played so well and is leading so well. He's doing a hell of a job leading this team.’’

His performance in the paint came against one of the Big Ten’s best big men in Illinois’ center Kofi Cockburn, a 7-foot post, who finished with just six boards after coming in averaging 10.3 rebounds a game.

“I was joking with coach on my way up here, he was like that was the most rebounds I ever had total if you compare it to my (entire) freshman year,’’ said Langford, who scored in double figures for the 11th time this season despite battling a bout of COVID-19 in January. “I just wanted to go out and try and give my best effort for my team and do all I could for them."

Illini junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who led his team in assists with five, also led the Illini with nine rebounds but it was Langford’s performance on the glass that proved to be crucial to the Spartans’ win.

“When he has performances like this, it’s nothing new to me,’’ said junior swingman and fellow captain Aaron Henry. “I’m cutting my man out and Josh is just flying over everybody just coming in and grabbing rebounds on both ends of the floor. I’m just like, damn . . . I said to him when it comes to crunch (time), Josh I’m going to need one of those rebounds. I’m going to be in there with you Josh but I’m going to need one of those rebounds and he said, ‘I got you.’”

Langford did just that, grabbing his last rebound in the final minute and flicking a long pass down court to a streaking Rocket Watts who was fouled on his way to the basket.

It was fitting that Langford found Watts in that final minute because before he imprinted the outcome of Tuesday night’s victory he had spent quality time imprinting the play of Watts after connecting with the sophomore in the film room to help improve his point guard play.

It obviously had an effect because Watts finished Tuesday with 15 points, five assists and just one turnover in 31 minutes of play.

“I think Joshua has become one of our best leaders,” Watts said.

“Every day, he's works with Rocket,” Izzo said. “He was in watching film with him, he's spending time with Aaron. Joshua Langford wants to be held accountable and Joshua Langford is starting to hold other people accountable. He’s an accountable guy.

“You’re damn right he held himself accountable (Tuesday night). He said ‘I’m going to do what I gotta do.’’’