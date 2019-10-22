EAST LANSING - As emotional as he has ever been at the podium for a press conference in his 25 years as head basketball coach at Michigan State, Tom Izzo delivered painful news on Tuesday when announcing that senior forward Joshua Langford is out with a recurring foot injury until at least January.

Izzo, pausing several times to collect his emotions, said Langford’s injury “has resurfaced and will be reevaluated in Janury, but he is going to be out.”

Langford played 13 games last year but missed the remainder of the season with a stress reaction to his foot.

Izzo said team doctors delivered the news to him at 7 p.m. on Monday night, just hours after the Associated Press ranked Michigan State No. 1 in its preseason poll. It’s the first time in program history the Spartans will start a season No. 1 in the AP poll.

“Last night was one of those moments that you sit with somebody,” Izzo said. “When I talk about these things, I think about hospitals and people going through things and I feel kind of sheepish to say I cried with him last night, but I did. Because for us, this is the most important thing in the world, until you get slapped in the face with something more important.

“It was tough news and to spend a couple hours (with him), it brings reality to your job. Once in awhile this is an unrealistic business that I’m in. It humanized it. I hope everybody that is a Josh Langford fan says a little prayer for his quick recovery.

“He needs to be out. He will be out and hopefully we will get him back some time. That will be reevaluated. It’s going to be a couple of months for sure.”

Langford averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year. He has started 75 of 83 career games with the Spartans and is a 40 percent 3-point shooter.

“The kid has been the most selfless, greatest attitude, committed kid," Izzo said. "It’s one of those weird things that breaks my heart. Thank God he has strong beliefs in his faith. He is very, very, very disappointed. He still believes everything happens for a reason."

If Langford is unable to return this year, Izzo indicated that a redshirt year is possible.

“I love Josh Langford," Izzo said. "He is one of those guys that has given me everything on the court, off the court, in the classroom, like almost nobody I’ve had. He has handled everything a lot better than I would have handled it. Now my job is to support him in any way that I can, including the hours last night.”

Langford was expected to be a major part of the team this year, and part of the reason Michigan State is ranked No. 1 in the preseason. Michigan State will have to find a way to win games without him, as was the case during last year's trek to the Final Four.

Izzo seemed less worried about the long-term future during Tuesday's press conference, and was more concerned about Langford as a person.

“I stick by my three rules: Some people like (basketball), some people love it, some people live it. He was a live-it guy," Izzo said. "He lived every minute of the day, basketball-related.”

Langford attended every practice last year while out with the injury, with a protective boot on his foot.

“He shot in a chair for two months to make sure he didn’t change his shot,” Izzo said. “This kid did it all. It just wasn’t meant to be for right now.

“He is very religious and continues to say everything happens for a reason.”

Izzo said Langford had been held out of practice for the past two weeks. Langford traveled to Green Bay to see a specialist in recent days, prior to receiving yesterday's news.

“As a staff, you miss a guy that is kind of a generational guy," Izzo said. "I say that only because you guys know what kind of kid he is. You know how he lives his life off the court.

“As he said to me today, ‘I guess I’m human, huh coach?’ That’s a hell of a line. As I said, ‘I cry, I bleed.’ They cry, they bleed. They have things that don’t make sense, especially for a guy that has put in so much time and effort. He had that boot on forever. Everything was going smooth.”

With Langford out, and the Spartans scheduled to face No. 2 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 5 in New York City, that ranking might not last long.

“I promise you, this (Langford’s injury) isn’t going to change any of our goals,” Izzo said. “Last year, we lost Josh and Nick (Ward) and we refocused and reassessed and found a way to be one of four teams standing. A lot of hype was on what we had coming back. We didn’t know where Josh would be at that point anyway. But there’s not a lot of doom and gloom. There’s bad feelings, there’s sadness for me and for a kid but there is no sadness for the program. We practice today and it’s going to be back to dog eat dog. The chip is back on the shoulder.”