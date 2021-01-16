SpartanMag - Langford out with Covid-19: What it Means

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo revealed during a Saturday interview with talkshow host Dan Dakich on Sirius Satellite radio that senior forward Joshua Langford is the third Spartan player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s public knowledge: We’re missing Mady (Sissoko) and Langford right now,” Izzo said.

Actually, it wasn’t public knowledge. But Michigan State officials confirmed that Izzo was indeed talking about COVID-19 when mentioning Langford’s absence.

“That’s a decent miss because I just started playing Mady more, and Langford has been coming on,” Izzo said. “So we are going to miss those two guys but I think by next Saturday we’ll be able to play Illinois.”

Izzo disclosed on Wednesday afternoon that freshman center Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo had tested positive. Then the university released a statement on Wednesday evening that a third person within the program had tested positive, causing the postponent of the Iowa game, and then the Indiana game.

On Saturday, Izzo revealed that Langford was the third person who tested positive.