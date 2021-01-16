SpartanMag - Langford out with Covid-19: What it Means

Langford out with Covid-19: What it Means
East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo revealed during a Saturday interview with talkshow host Dan Dakich on Sirius Satellite radio that senior forward Joshua Langford is the third Spartan player who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s public knowledge: We’re missing Mady (Sissoko) and Langford right now,” Izzo said.
Actually, it wasn’t public knowledge. But Michigan State officials confirmed that Izzo was indeed talking about COVID-19 when mentioning Langford’s absence.
“That’s a decent miss because I just started playing Mady more, and Langford has been coming on,” Izzo said. “So we are going to miss those two guys but I think by next Saturday we’ll be able to play Illinois.”
Izzo disclosed on Wednesday afternoon that freshman center Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo had tested positive. Then the university released a statement on Wednesday evening that a third person within the program had tested positive, causing the postponent of the Iowa game, and then the Indiana game.
On Saturday, Izzo revealed that Langford was the third person who tested positive.
WHAT IT MEANS
Izzo projects that Sissoko could finish his 17 days in time to be back for the Jan. 28 game at Rutgers. Izzo made his positive test public on Jan. 13, but his initial positive test took place days earlier, as did the outset of his quarantine.
Depending on the time of Langford’s initial positive test, he could be back in time for the Jan. 31 game at Ohio State although the Feb. 3 game against Nebraska might be more likely.
Langford has started 11 games for Michigan State. He is averaging 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point range. He ranks second on the team in averages minutes per game at 24.5.
With Langford unavailable, Gabe Brown’s role will expand drastically.
Brown played a season-low six minutes during the Jan. 8 loss to Purdue.
Brown has started two games this year and is averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 17.8 minutes per game.
Brown’s playing time has been cut severely since Izzo made the major move of shuffling freshman A.J. Hoggard into the starting lineup at point guard, which resulted in Rocket Watts becoming the first wing off the bench.
