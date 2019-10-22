EAST LANSING - Joshua Langford shed tears with coach Tom Izzo on Monday night after learning that team doctors, and a national specialists, were recommending that his recurring foot injury required that he sit out until at least January, when the injury will be reevaluated.

Langford was able to manage a smile during interviews on Tuesday when discussing the subject.

Langford attended MSU’s practice on Tuesday, and occasionally spoke with Izzo as practice progressed, about basketball things. Langford didn’t miss a practice last year, after suffering a season-ending injury just 15 games into what turned out to be a Final Four season for the Spartans.

Langford doesn’t plan to miss a practice this year, either.

"I've been through this before so I know how to affect the team in a positive way," Langford said.

Langford isn’t considering the possibility of redshirting at this time.

In this post-practice interview, Langford said his strong faith in God has left him without frustration.