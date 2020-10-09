Joshua Langford’s comeback from two seasons cut short by injury received a heart-felt boost, and further indication that his progress is continuing optimistically, when he was named one of Michigan State’s three captains for the 2020-21 season, Thursday.

It’s the third time Langford has been named a team captain, becoming one of only six players in Michigan State basketball history to achieve that honor.

Aaron Henry and Foster Loyer were also selected as tri-captains via a team vote. Henry should be expected to be a captain at this stage of his career, and Loyer was somewhat of a surprise selection. But Langford, a fifth-year senior and an inspirational leader, headlined the day.

“Josh Langford is one of the most disciplined players we’ve ever had here and it’s a testament to him that he is a captain for his third-straight year,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “It’s a special type of person to command that respect from his team and Josh has earned that.”

Langford, who has missed most of the last two seasons, has averaged 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 83 career games, including 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13 games during the 2018-19 season before being sidelined.

“It means a lot,” Langford said. “Not everyone gets the opportunity to play at a program like Michigan State. Just to have the opportunity to play here, it’s an honor and a blessing. To look at the names of all these different captains and great leaders from his program, it’s a great honor and another result of God’s Grace.”

Langford has been slowly but steadily returning to the court after several setbacks last winter. Izzo said at mid-summer that he was cautiously optimistic about the progress Langford was making. The Spartans began five-on-five play as part of team workouts on Sept. 29. Langford’s status as a team leader has grown stronger.

“When you have a vote among your players to determine captains, it’s always interesting to see who the team looks to and in this case, I think our team selected three players who are true leaders in our program,” Izzo said.

Langford, Henry and Loyer have a massive void to fill in the leadership department with Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman headed to the NBA after helping the Spartans earn a share of the Big Ten title in 2020.

Henry will be called upon to become a go-to scorer as a junior. Coaches anticipated that he would achieve that status as a sophomore last season, but he had bouts of inconsistency. Now, he needs to deliver in all areas.

Henry started in 29 of 30 games last year. He was third on the team in scoring (10.0 points per game) and rebounding (4.6 rpg), while averaging 2.9 assists and playing 29.1 minutes per game.

He enters his junior season having started in 51 of 69 career games, averaging 7.8 points per game.

Henry submitted his name for consideration for the 2020 NBA Draft but ultimately decided to return to school.

“When you come to Michigan State and you’re here for two or three years, you aspire to be like many of the great leaders this program has had,” Henry said. “I think being a captain for the Michigan State basketball team carries a lot of weight. All of us share that leadership and we want to be leaders on a team that helps to carry on the legacy of this program.”

Loyer started one game last year and appeared in all 31 while serving as a back-up to Winston. In two years, he has played in 67 games while averaging 2.2 points and 0.9 assists per game. He set career marks in minutes played (21) and points (16) while starting against Western Michigan last year.

Loyer hasn’t been a front-line performer for the Spartans in his first two years. He’s been a reliable but unspectacular reserve. He’s likely to play behind Rocket Watts at point guard this year but the respect he has from teammates as a supportive program player is immense.

“It’s a responsibility that I will take very seriously and I will hold myself accountable to my teammates and make us the best that we can,” Loyer said. “I think it’s just an honor at such a program where leadership and the ability to help your teammates and to be a leader is such a prime factor.

“There’s a great emphasis that we put on leadership and holding each other accountable, not only in basketball but in life, and I’m really excited for this opportunity and this season.”