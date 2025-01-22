2027 TE/WR Landon Wolny breaks down recent offer from Michigan State

Landon Wolny is a class of 2027 hybrid wide receiver and tight end who will be transferring to the Community School of Naples in Naples, Florida in 2025. He tendered a scholarship from Michigan State on Jan. 15.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Wolny now has nine total offers. He talked about the experience of receiving an offer from the Spartans in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated.

Michigan State State likes Wolny as a tight end. He heard of the scholarship opportunity via a phone call with newly-promoted assistant tight ends coach Cordale Grundy. Wolny enjoyed his conversation with Grundy, where they talked about a number of subjects. Of course, was pleased to hear of the offer from the Spartans.

“I was excited to receive the offer,” he said.

Grundy believes several traits stand out about Wolny, which is why he, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and the Spartans are interested in the young pass-catcher.

“He said that he loved my playing style and the type of player that I am on and off the field, and then he extended me an offer,” Wolny said about conversation with Grundy.