Kohler eager to work for stretch-four role at Michigan State
With the commitment of Southern California Academy’s Jaxon Kohler (6-9, 225), Michigan State is getting a skilled power forward with an unusually polished back-to-the-basket game and shooting range...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news