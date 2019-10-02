News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 21:00:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Know Your Foe: Ohio State Q&A

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is putting up monster numbers this season.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is putting up monster numbers this season. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

SpartanMag caught up with BuckeyeGrove.com insider Kevin Noon for a closer look at Michigan State’s next opponent, Ohio State. Nobody in the Big Ten is playing better than Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) rig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}