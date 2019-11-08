Know Your Foe: Illinois Q&A
SpartanMag.com caught up with OrangeandBlueNewsl.com publisher Doug Bucson for an insider look at Michigan State's next opponent. Continue below for this week's Know Your Foe insider Q&A:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news