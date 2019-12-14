Thomas Kithier returned to fine, supportive form during Michigan State’s 72-49 victory over Oakland, Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Kithier came off the bench to score eight points on 4-of-4 shooting and had six rebounds in only nine minutes of playing time.

Kithier, playing his second game without the protective mask that bothered him earlier this month after suffering a broken nose, seems to be showing better hands and timing now that he has a clearer view.

“I think Dwayne Stephens and Tom Izzo need their heads examined because I thought Thomas Kithier played really well,” Izzo said after the game, talking about himself and his associate head coach who helps oversee allocation of playing time and sub patterns. “He probably should have played more minutes, so we will work around that.”

Marcus Bingham Jr. started at power forward and played 13 minutes, scoring five points to go with four rebounds and two blocked shots. Malik Hall played only eight minutes, seeing his playing time cut due to an illness. He scored two points and had two rebounds.