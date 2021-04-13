SpartanMag - Kithier enters the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State junior forward Thomas Kithier has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Kithier, a 6-foot-8 forward, started 14 games for Michigan State this season. Kithier moved from the starting line-up to the bench in early February.

Kithier averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a junior.

Kithier's decision to enter the portal makes sense given the number of scholarship bigs returning next season, including Marcus Bingham, Mady Sissoko, Julius Marble, Malik Hall, and Joey Hauser. If he would have returned for his senior season it is difficult to imagine him playing anything more than a handful of minutes per game.

Kithier is the second scholarship player to leave the Michigan State program along with sophomore guard Rocket Watts. Walk-on point guard Jack Hoiberg also entered the portal.

Watts entered the portal shortly after Michigan State received a commitment from Northeastern star Tyson Walker.

Kithier averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 86 games as a Spartan.



