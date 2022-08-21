Kim confident and team-oriented as back-up QB: 'I'll be ready'

“Coaches want to see me execute every single play. They want me to know the playbook in-depth, week-to-week, each team - what they do defensively, schematic-wise. If that opportunity comes where I do get to be on the field, hopefully I get the chance to make the most of it and I believe I will. I think any of the QBs that get in the game will. I just have to trust what the coaches are giving me.”

“Things change every single day,” Kim said. “We have a good QB room, so things can change at any moment. As long as I focus on myself and keep trying to progress I should be okay.

Kim headed into Saturday’s second preseason scrimmage ahead of Houser and Fay, but Kim is taking nothing for granted.

With Russo having graduated, and true freshman Katin Houser joining the program at mid-year, Kim has been competing with Houser and Fay for the No. 2 spot behind Thorne, since the spring.

Last fall, he jockeyed for position on the depth chart in practice against freshman Hampton Fay.

He quietly worked behind Thorne and Rocky Lombardi while redshirting in 2020. Last year, he didn’t see game action as a third-stringer behind Thorne and Anthony Russo. He earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition in the process.

“He takes every day like it’s a competition, just like me,” Kim said of Thorne. “That’s what a leader should do; he improves other people and he improves himself as well.”

With less than two weeks until the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday, Sept. 2 at Spartan Stadium, the redshirt sophomore, from Centreville, Va., has slotted himself behind returning starter Payton Thorne, a junior.

“The way I look at it is I don’t feel like I’m in a specific No. 1, 2, 3 or 4 (position),” Kim said earlier this week. “I feel like I’m always at the bottom and I’m always competing every single day like I’m not even here, like I have to earn my spot every single day.”

East Lansing, Mich. - Learning that he has the inside track to the No. 2 quarterback job at Michigan State didn’t change Noah Kim.

Kim led Westfield High to the Virginia 6A state championship as a sophomore in 2017. As a junior, he went down with a broken femur in the second quarter of the state semifinals.

Kim led Westfield to a 13-1 record as a senior, advancing to the state semifinals. Westfield went 41-2 with Kim as a starter, and went 41-1 in games that Kim started and finished.

He threw for 6,756 yards and 110 total touchdowns (87 passing, 23 rushing) in his high school career.

Kim camped at Michigan State prior to his junior year in high school. Kim’s middle school basketball coach, John Dantonio, is the brother of former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio. So Kim heard a lot about Spartan football during his formative years, and paid a visit to East Lansing for camp.

Kim registered strongly on Michigan State’s recruiting radar, but the Spartans had not yet offered when he suffered the broken leg.

Virginia Tech offered a scholarship despite the injury later that spring, and he committed to the Hokies in May of 2019.

Michigan State kept tabs with him. When Kim showed full recovery as a junior, and continued advancement, the Spartans - led by former assistant coaches Brad Salem and Dave Warner - came through with a scholarship offer in the fall of 2019.

Shortly that offer, Kim de-committed from Virginia Tech, visited Michigan State and gave a verbal pledge to the Spartans in November of his senior year. He signed with the Spartans in December of 2019, but Dantonio retired two months later, and Mel Tucker was hired.

Kim has stayed the course with Michigan State and risen in the depth chart.

“This is my third year going into things,” said Kim, an advertising management major. “My first year was the COVID year and everything was just all over place."

He has earned trust along the way. Tucker has said Kim has the best arm talent of any quarterback in the program.

“I know the offense very well and all us have a good grip on everything and we’re moving at a fast pace now," Kim said. "This is a big year coming up. It’s an exciting year.”

Kim was a slender slinger when he enrolled at Michigan State, 20 pounds ago.

“With the strength staff, strength-wise I’ve improved,” said Kim, now 6-2, 195. “Getting a grasp of the whole offense, knowing the ins and outs with everything - the o-line, the receivers, the backs - I know every position really well. Seeing the defense better. All in all, I think everything has improved and I hope it continues to go that way.”

Kim strengthened his position as the No. 2 QB during the first scrimmage of August camp, on Aug. 12.

“I feel like I did well,” he said. “I feel like there are a lot of things that can improve. I feel like there are new things to learn every single day.”

When Kim talks about the quarterback position and how he figures into the near and long-term future, he usually speaks in a team sense.

“As a QB room, we can all improve,” he said. “There are things we can get better at and there are things we are doing really well. As long as we keep improving, we’ll be okay.”

Kim says he learns from Thorne every day.

“Seeing how he leads,” Kim said. “At the college level, you have to have the trust within the whole team and I feel like he does a very good job of leading the team, being that leader on the field that everyone looks for. If the game is not going right, he’s the guy to rally up the troops. Watching him do that throughout this process has improved improved my leadership as well.”

Thorne threw all but seven passes that Michigan State quarterbacks attempted last year. Thorne has been productive and durable. Spartan coaches would like to get their No. 2 quarterback into games for developmental snaps, if blowout situations occur. But Kim says he believes he’ll be ready, either way.

“That’s just my mindset,” Kim said. “With me, honestly, if I need to go into the game, if God forbid something happens, if I have played a snap or I haven’t played a snap, I’ll be okay.

“I’ve been practicing that way. I go into every practice like it’s a game. Like Coach Tuck says, the practices are harder than the games. That’s how he tries to make it and I think once that time comes, I’ll be ready.”