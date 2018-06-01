Ticker
Kickoff times set for MSU's first two games

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag.com
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s first two games of the 2018 season will be night games, the university announced on Thursday.

Michigan State will kick off the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31 against Utah State at 7 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on BTN.

The Friday night opener resumes a young tradition started by former Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis, allowing Michigan State fans to attend the game with less interruption of Labor Day travel plans. Last year, the tradition was interrupted when the Big Ten Conference and its television network partners forced the Spartans to play on Saturday afternoon rather than Friday night.

For Week 2, the Spartans will travel to Arizona State on Sept. 8 to face ASU at 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT in Sun Devil Stadium on ESPN. This marks just the third meeting between the two schools in series history, and the first trip for MSU to Tempe since 1986.

Homecoming on Oct. 6 vs. Northwestern is set for noon in Spartan Stadium.

The following week, MSU will face Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 13 at either 3:30 or 4 p.m.

The Oct. 20 game against Michigan in Spartan Stadium will be televised on either FOX or FS1, but the game time will not be released until a later date.


2018 Michigan State Football Schedule
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4

Aug. 31

UTAH STATE

7 p.m.

BTN

Sept. 8

at Arizona State

10:45 p.m. ET

ESPN

Sept. 15

Sept. 22

at Indiana

Sept. 29

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Oct. 6

NORTHWESTERN

12 p.m.

Oct. 13

at Penn State

3:30/4 p.m.

Oct. 20

MICHIGAN

FOX/FS1

Oct. 27

PURDUE

Nov. 3

at Maryland

Nov. 10

OHIO STATE

Nov. 17

at Nebraska

Nov. 24

RUTGERS
