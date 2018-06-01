EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s first two games of the 2018 season will be night games, the university announced on Thursday.



Michigan State will kick off the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31 against Utah State at 7 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on BTN.

The Friday night opener resumes a young tradition started by former Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis, allowing Michigan State fans to attend the game with less interruption of Labor Day travel plans. Last year, the tradition was interrupted when the Big Ten Conference and its television network partners forced the Spartans to play on Saturday afternoon rather than Friday night.

For Week 2, the Spartans will travel to Arizona State on Sept. 8 to face ASU at 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT in Sun Devil Stadium on ESPN. This marks just the third meeting between the two schools in series history, and the first trip for MSU to Tempe since 1986.

Homecoming on Oct. 6 vs. Northwestern is set for noon in Spartan Stadium.

The following week, MSU will face Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 13 at either 3:30 or 4 p.m.

The Oct. 20 game against Michigan in Spartan Stadium will be televised on either FOX or FS1, but the game time will not be released until a later date.



