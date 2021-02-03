Michigan State began signing day with bad news, but finished on a high note when wide receiver Keon Coleman signed with the Spartans.

Coleman is a 6-foot-4, 188-pound wide receiver from Opelousas (La.) Catholic. He is ranked the No. 18 player in Louisiana by Rivals.com.

“His upside is through the roof,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday “He was a high-priority target for us.