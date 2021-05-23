Keith Appling suspect in deadly shooting

Detroit — Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star and NBA player as the suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday.

Keith Appling, 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man, according to a police news release. The slain man was not immediately identified. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that the victim is an extended family member of Appling’s.

Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured.

Appling faced drug charges in February 2020, and according to news outlets was sentenced in December to 18 months probation. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

At Michigan State, Appling was second-team All-Big Ten as a junior while leading the Spartans in scoring at 13.4 points per game, to go with 3.3 assists.

Appling shot a terrific 41 percent from 3-point range as a freshman at Michigan State. This came two years after he set a Michigan high school record for points in a state championship game when he scored 49 in lifting Detroit Pershing to a 90-73 victory over Kalamazoo Central as a junior.

A year earlier, as a sophomore in 2008, he scored 17 points in Pershing’s loss to Draymond Green and Saginaw High in the state championship game. In the final seconds of that game, Appling pointed to MSU’s Breslin Center court and said to Green, “I’m coming here,” meaning Michigan State University. Green was signed to attend Michigan State at the time.

Appling was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Detroit Pershing and came to Michigan State ranked the No. 38 player in the country by Rivals.com.

Appling was expected to contend for All-America honors and possibly National Player of the Year consideration as a senior at Michigan State in 2014. He scored a team-high 22 points to go with eight assists in a victory over No. 1 ranked Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago.

However, he sustained a wrist injury during a loss to North Carolina on Dec. 4, 2013. He played through pain for the rest of the month, but re-injured the wrist on Dec. 31 at Penn State. He then missed a game due to injury for the first time in his college career, five days later.

Appling missed three games due to injury as a senior. That year, Branden Dawson and Adreian Payne each missed 10 games due to injury. Michigan State struggled through a difficult regular season, ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll prior to the Big Ten Tournament.

With Dawson and Payne having regained health, Michigan State avenged two regular season losses to Michigan and defeated the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, 69-55.

The surging Spartans then defeated Delaware, Harvard and No. 1 seed Virginia in the NCAA Tournament behind Dawson, Payne, Denzel Valentine and Gary Harris while Appling continued to be bothered by the wrist injury.

Appling’s 3-point shooting, which had been such a weapon earlier in his career, was no longer a threat despite Michigan State's six straight postseason wins in 2014. Head coach Tom Izzo said Appling finally allowed his offensive problems due to injury to negatively affect his defense as Michigan State lost in the Elite Eight to eventual National Champion Connecticut, 60-54, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 6-foot-1 Appling went undrafted and spent two years playing in minor professional leagues. He worked his way into a pair of 10-day contracts with the Orlando Magic in 2016 before legal problems began to derail his career and life. He last played professionally in 2019 in the Mexican Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.