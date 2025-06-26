Kayd Coffman is locked into MSU, 'sleeps pretty good at night'

Kayd Coffman still has his senior year of football left at East Kentwood, but the four-star quarterback Michigan State commit is already looking forward to January, when his college career will officially begin in East Lansing.

In Detroit Thursday night, at Wayne State University, Coffman was seen leading his team in 7 v 7 competition at the Sound Mind Sound Body showcase, preparing himself and his teammates for his final season of high school football.

This summer, when he wasn’t working with his teammates towards fall ball, he has been building relationships with his future Michigan State teammates.

“(I’ve) really (been) building the relationships with the coaches and all these commits who are hopping on board,” he said Thursday night, before starting warmups for his team’s first game of the night. “So that when I get there in January, I’m not starting from square zero. I have a little head start, just seeing the (other players’) comfort level with me grow from week one to my official visit. Being able to go play bags, and (my teammates) know my name, and we’re able to spend time together. I can walk up to them, and they know me … it’s been cool to see that comfort grow.”

Since committing to Michigan State, Coffman’s profile has increased and the attention on the Spartan commit has grown.

When asked if that has caused him to second guess his commitment to MSU at all, Coffman shakes his head and answers quickly.

“No,” he said. “I sleep pretty good at night.”

When Coffman committed to MSU back in February, he was the second player to join the Spartans’ 2026 class. His blue-collar work ethic fit in with the coaching staff and Coffman ended up committing to the school that gave him his first Power Four offer.

Since then, the class has grown. And grown. And grown even more. June was a tremendously impressive month for the Spartan coaching staff and Coffman was there for it the entire way, along with fellow QB Aidan Chiles.

“The past couple weekends, getting to know each other a little bit, being able to talk to each other outside of football (has been great),” said Coffman of Chiles. “I’ve been to a lot of the spring ball stuff, but it’s a different dynamic outside of a football setting. It’s been nice growing that relationship with him.”

Together Coffman and Chiles made a strong impact on the recruits taking their official visits.

“It’s a program effort,” Coffman deflected. “I see myself as part of the program with me coming in in January. Aidan’s been a big part of that, he’s been there every weekend with the visitors, too, and I’ve just been there building relationships. What makes everything so special here is the relationships we all have – that’s why (the new commits) keep coming (onboard).”

Was he worried, though, a little, before this impressive June stretch of commitments?

“We had that little stretch before June where a lot of people were questioning,” he recalled. “It’s nice (having received so many strong commitments). (We are) sleeping a little better at night (after) getting the guys we want, getting good dudes (who) I have a good relationship with – good, quality dudes (who) want to come in and grind their ass off.”

Asked to pinpoint why the Spartans’ perceived recruiting woes quickly turned to wins, Coffman focused once again on relationships.

“The people, the people, the people … it’s what draws me (to MSU),” he said. “The relationships (are) what I constantly think of and it’s what draws me there even more now that I’ve spent more time there.”

Coffman has seen his 2026 class grow up around him and he is excited to get started in January.

His mindset coming to MSU after his senior season wraps up?

“Trust the process of growing,” he said. “This class is resilient (and) has the opportunity to do a lot of good things, (to) go win a lot of games.”