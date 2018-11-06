INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday’s 92-87 loss to No. 1-ranked Kansas bothered Tom Izzo, but the Michigan State head coach was talking himself out of the despair by the end of the post-game press conference.

“We’ll get more positives out of this than negatives. I’ve played the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country and Gonzaga is a very, very good team,” Izzo said in reference to a closed exhibition against Gonzaga a week and a half ago. “We got something out of both of them. We are going to get a lot out of this. This was good for us. It just didn’t feel good because of all those loose ball things that we didn’t get to, which is not characteristic of us.”

Izzo felt those “loose ball things” helped carry Kansas to a 17-point lead late in the first half against the No. 10-ranked Spartans. But a Kyle Ahrens 3-pointer at the end of the first half cut it to 50-36 and provided some hope, and spark, for the second half.

Michigan State outscored Kansas 51-42 in the second half but Kansas took good enough care of the ball and hit just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Spartans.

“I think the game was won or lost in the first 10 minutes with turnover for touchdowns, and missed free throws,” said Izzo, whose team was 14-of-25 from the foul line in the first half, and then went 9-of-10 from the stripe in the second half.

Michigan State committed 18 turnovers, compared to 11 for Kansas.

“They got every loose rebound,” Izzo said. “My hat off to Bill (Self) and his team. That was the one thing we talked about that we were going to do and we didn’t do any of it in the first half. The second half, we did a little better job. But you don’t count wins in a half.”

Kansas had a plus-10 edge in rebounding with 10 minutes to go, but Michigan State scrapped back into the game by out-working the Jayhawks in the final eight minutes of the game, closing the final count on the boards to 42-40 in favor of Kansas.

A 3-pointer by Ahrens off a catch-and-shoot from the left corner cut the lead to 90-87 with :34 seconds left and sent Bankers Life Fieldhouse into a buzz that might have bordered on March hysteria if the Spartans had made one or two more plays. But Kansas freshman Devon Dotson made 1-of-2 free throws with :15 seconds left and Spartan sophomore guard Cassius Winston came up short with a running glasser with :09 seconds left to end MSU’s chances.

“There are probably some good things that I’ll get out of it when I get home but I’m just so disappointed in how hard we played in the first half,” Izzo said. “We just didn’t look like we were in synch.

“We were down 16 points and cut it to three. Against a good team, that’s good. We executed better in the second half and got some good shots and made some shots. We made all of our free throws but one in the second half.”

Kansas freshman guard Quentin Grimes, who was ranked the No. 8 high school player in the country by Rivals.com last year, scored 21 points in his college debut. Not known as a great shooter, Grimes made five of his first six 3-point attempts in fueling Kansas’ racehorse start.

“We worked all week on shrinking the court,” Izzo said. “We didn’t do a very good job of that. Grimes hit a couple of threes and as soon as they hit a couple of threes, we panicked and didn’t follow the gameplan. And that’s my fault. So I’ll do a better job.”

Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson, who was a first-team all-league player in the American Conference two years ago, scored 20 points on 5-of-18 shooting in his Kansas debute.

“He (Grimes) came out with a free mind and played his game,” Lawson said. “He was the best player on our team tonight.”

Grimes certainly played well.

Lawson made a case, too, finishing with 14 rebounds and six assists after sitting out last season following his transfer from Memphis.

Together, the tag-team tandem stole the show at one of college basketball’s premier events. Kansas picked up its third straight victory in the Classic and improved to 15-1 in openers under coach Bill Self — on a night the Jayhawks were in control almost the entire way.

They just struggled to deliver the knockout punch.

“Obviously, we have to learn to close out games,” Self said.

But in a game pitting two of the Power Five conference preseason favorites, the Spartans made the finish as intriguing as expected.

Michigan State was led by Joshua Langford with 18 points and Kenny Goins, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Langford and Goins were big stories for the Spartans. Goins provided punch as a stretch four, something MSU will need more of this season. Langford struggled in the first half, was challenged by Izzo at halftime and responded with a strong 20 minutes.

“I learned something about my team tonight,” Izzo said. “We played well in the second half and did some good things, but you don’t count games by halves.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks demonstrated why they earned the top ranking. They dominated the post, used 3-pointers to pull away and eventually found a way to close out the feisty Spartans.

Michigan State: The Spartans’ late surge showed they are capable of going toe to toe against the nation’s top teams. But this one got away from them because of poor free-throw shooting and sloppy overall play — things that need to be cleaned up quickly.

STAT PACK

Kansas: Lawson also had six assists. ... Udoka Azubuike finished with 17 points. Dotson, another freshman, had 16. ... Kansas improved to 15-1 under Bill Self in season openers. ... The Jayhawks hadn’t played a ranked team on opening night since beating No. 8 Utah 79-68 in November 1995. ... Kansas was 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Michigan State: Winston had 13 points and 11 assists. Matt McQuaid added 12 points. ... The Spartans were outrebounded 42-40 and 11-5 on the offensive end. ... Michigan State also committed 18 turnovers and was 23 of 35 from the free-throw line while going 12 of 23 on 3-pointers. ... At 3-5 in the classic, Michigan State is the only team under .500. ... The Spartans are 4-21 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams.

THEY SAID IT

Kansas: “People in his camp have told me he’s a gamer and likes when the lights are on him,” Self said, referring to Grimes. “He was definitely a gamer tonight.”

Michigan State: “I’m a little disappointed in our bigs,” Izzo said. “We’ll take more positives from this than negatives. This was good for us.”

UP NEXT

Kansas has a five-day break before opening its home schedule against Vermont on Monday.

Michigan State’s traditionally daunting non-conference continues Sunday when defending Atlantic Sun regular-season champion Florida Gulf Coast visits East Lansing on Sunday.