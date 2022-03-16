K-9 meets media at Michigan State Pro Day

East Lansing, Mich. - Kenneth Walker III says he wasn't expecting to run as well as he did at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, but he is enjoying the process of being a top running back candidate for the draft.

Walker met with media at Michigan State for the first time since opting out of the Peach Bowl following the 2021 regular season.

He revealed, among other things, that he watched the Peach Bowl from his apartment in East Lansing, and said he knew all along that Michigan State would come back and win that game.

Video below.