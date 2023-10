Justin Rose goes off on the Michigan State Spartans following an embarrassing road loss at Iowa . Despite leading in most statistical categories against an offense with its backup quarterback having to play, MSU couldn't get the road victory at Kinnick Stadium.

Embed content not available

Discuss this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.