EAST LANSING - With Josiah Scott’s unsurprising decision to forgo his senior year in order to enter the NFL Draft, the Spartans will have to replace far and away their best cornerback for the 2020 season.

With Scott leaving and Josh Butler graduating, the Spartans will be losing 1,231 snaps at the cornerback position.

Scott was a three-year starter and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Butler started at cornerback in the first half of the season, but was replaced as the starting field cornerback in the final four games of the season by sophomore Shakur Brown.

Brown will be back next year as a 5-foot-10, 183-pound junior in 2020.

Brown missed six games early in the season with an undisclosed injury. After he returned to the field, midway through the season, Brown gradually moved into a starting role.

Brown played arguably the best game of his career in the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest. Brown played 71 snaps in that game, compared to only two snaps for Butler.

Brown also graded out as a +2.5 for the Pinstripe Bowl by Pro Football Focus, which was the best grade for any Michigan State cornerback in that game.

Brown will obviously have an inside track for a starting job in 2020.

Other candidates in the talent pool at cornerback for Michigan State in 2020 include: