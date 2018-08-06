EAST LANSING, Mich. - A key area of strength for Michigan State is a little weaker today, and for the next two months.

Sophomore cornerback Josiah Scott is out with an undisclosed injury for approximately two months, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed during his program’s media day press conference, Monday at Spartan Stadium.

“(It’s) An injury related situation. (He'll be out) two months or less, two months or more. We’ll see,” Dantonio said. “But we’ve got guys that can play."

But probably not as good as Scott. Scott (5-10, 170, Hamilton, Ohio) was a freshman All-American by ESPN last year and honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches, and expected to make further progress this year.

The combination of Scott and Justin Layne was expected to be one of the top cornerback tag teams in the Big Ten this year.

Scott’s injury comes less than a week after Dantonio revealed that second-string cornerback Tyson Smith accepted a medical disqualification due to undisclosed medical concerns. Smith, a former starter, came back last year from a stroke.

Josh Butler (6-0, 175, Jr., Mesquite, Texas) is expected to rep with the first string. Butler started four games last year and finished the season as the first-string nickel back in the slot area.

Butler has been a functional player in the past, but not good enough to square away the starting job for the long term. Now, Butler needs to play like a veteran. Meanwhile, there are talented freshmen rising up behind him.

“Josh Butler has played a lot,” Dantonio said. “I’ve been very impressed with Kalon Gervin and Tre Person as well.”

Person saw time as a true freshman last year at safety. He’s a hard hitter for a 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete.

Gervin enrolled early as a true freshman in January and participated in spring practice.

“Shak (Shakur) Brown is another guy that’s a redshirt freshman that’s been impressive as well,” Dantonio said. “The two that just got here, Davion Williams and Chris Jackson, are very good players.

"When you're looking at freshman out there, you're asking yourself: How are our freshmen, where do you see their future and can they play at this level? Every one of the defensive backs we talked about could play at this level and should be very good players for us.”

Scott is confident in his teammates, and tweeted about it: