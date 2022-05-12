Joseph steps down as softball coach, accepts administrative role

East Lansing, Mich. - Long-time Michigan State softball coach Jacquie Joseph announced Thursday that she is retiring after 29 years at the helm of the Spartans.

Joseph was the longest-tenured head coach in the athletic department. That designation now belongs to head basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Joseph went 753-809-1 at Michigan State.

She will remain with Michigan State athletics, accepting a role in sports administration.

"While I likely will always identify as a coach, after nearly four decades on the bench, it's time for a new challenge," said Joseph. "I've had the honor to be the head coach for more than 1800 games, and I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I'm extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They've provided me with a lifetime of memories. "I appreciate the confidence that Athletic Director Alan Haller and Deputy AD Jennifer Smith have shown in asking that I contribute to the department in a new manner. I look forward to working toward enhancing the experiences of our student-athletes and coaches from a different perspective."

Michigan State advanced to the NCAA Tournament in four of her first 11 seasons, including four times in an eight-year span from 1997-2004. Michigan State won 40-plus games on two occasions, with the Spartans going 47-22 in 1997 and 41-23 in 1999.

Michigan State’s most recent NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2004 when the Spartans went 36-26.

However, Michigan State has not had a winning Big Ten record in softball since 2003.

Michigan State’s 2022 season ended on Wednesday when the No. 12-seed Spartans were eliminated in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, 7-1, by Maryland at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing.

Michigan State finished with a 24-28 record, 4-16 in the Big Ten.

It was MSU’s fourth-straight losing season. Michigan State went .500 in 2018 (26-26) and last had a winning season in 2017 when the Spartans went 34-24 (11-12 in the Big Ten).

“(Joseph) has long been a valued voice in the athletic department and I look forward to her contributions in her new role,” said Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller. “She truly cares for everyone in Spartan Athletics and is always willing to offer her perspective if it benefits the department. Both of these attributes will serve her well in her new role."

Joseph, a native of Flint, Mich., came to Michigan State after five years as head coach at Bowling Green. She went 71-34 in her last two seasons at Bowling Green.

Joseph is a Central Michigan University graduate. While playing at CMU, she helped the Chippewas to three Mid-America Conference championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. She was a two-time, first-team, All-MAC selection.

In the 2021-22 school year, with Haller in his first year as athletic director, Michigan State fired hockey coach Danton Cole and accepted the resignation of long-time volleyball coach Cathy George.

Michigan State is also looking for a new head tennis coach after Gene Orlando stepped down on May 1, after 31 seasons at the helm.