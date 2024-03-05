I've been there. You've been there. We've all been there. And, if we're truly honest, we'll admit it scared us a little bit. Those tuba players, man. One minute they are marching down the street, like any other member of the band. The next they are yelling. Or growling. Or roaring. Or hollering. I don't really know how to describe it properly. But if you've heard it, you know what I'm talking about -- and you don't forget it.

Joseph "Hook" Ricketts. Photo credit: Garret Jafano / Render Studios

On senior night, we say goodbye to the athletes on the court. We say goodbye to the student managers. We also say goodbye to the senior cheerleaders, dance team members, and, yes, the members of the Spartan Brass. While we appreciate and thank all of them for the enjoyment they give us in Spartan Stadium, Breslin Center, Jenison Fieldhouse, and more, today we notice one particular tuba player -- Joseph Ricketts. Or "Hook" as he goes by. (We'll get to why he is called Hook shortly. Kinda, anyway.)

Spartan Brass, with Joseph "Hook" Ricketts in the front row. Courtesy photo.

If you pay close attention at the Breslin Center over the years, you'll notice the steady progression of the tuba players. Where you get to stand depends on your seniority in the band -- and your chair placement acts as the tie breaker. "I started at the top my first year in brass and eventually worked my way down to the floor," said Ricketts. "Much better view on the floor, lol."

Joseph "Hooks" Ricketts. Courtesy photo.

Hook was always going to be in the Breslin Center. Just like his family members were. The green and white is part of Hook's heritage. "I’ve been a Spartan my entire life," said Hook. "I derive from Spartan legacy. My grandfather, Tom Wilson, was the quarterback for Michigan State Football from 1958-1960. He was also on the basketball team. His older brother -- and my great uncle -- John Wilson, is in the MSU athletic hall of fame, most known for his defensive back position on the national championship winning football team in 1952."

Pat Wilson, Ricketts' grandfather’s other brother, also played both football and basketball in the mid-50s at Michigan State and is known for being the only athlete in MSU history to play in a Rose Bowl and a Final Four. "Obviously I could not live up to their athletic feats, but I embodied the Spartan Dawg mentality throughout my career as a Spartan Tuba," said Hook. "I’ve been in the marching band since 2019, and in Spartan Brass since 2021.The tuba section alone is filled with years and years of historic traditions, with a vast network of supportive alumni."

A pre-facial hair Joseph "Hook" Ricketts (left) and his grandfather, Tom Wilson (right). Courtesy photo.

The greatest tradition, in Ricketts' opinion, is the "Tuba Name” tradition. It is custom for a freshman tuba, as they're referred to, to be given a new name, and in some ways, a new identity as they are inducted into the tuba section during pre-season. "Upon my arrival into the section, as I endured a week and a half long gauntlet of learning the ropes of the Spartan Marching Band, Joseph Ricketts was no longer, and 'Hook' was born," said Ricketts/Hook. "I’ve been the section leader for both the Spartan Marching Band Tuba Section and the Spartan Brass Tuba Section since 2022, and it has been the greatest time of my life." When asked why the name "Hook" was chosen, Ricketts response only creates more questions. "Unfortunately, part of the naming tradition prohibits me from giving away the reasoning behind my name to just anyone," said Ricketts. I am, by definition, "just anyone." "However, when asked by a tuba alum, I must tell them," continued Hook. "Anyone else, we reserve the right to keep it a secret. It adds to the mystery and fun of the tradition."

Joseph "Hooks" Ricketts. Photo credit: Adam Ruff

Hook takes immense pride in playing tuba for Michigan State University. "Having the ability to represent my university through time honored traditions and music in one of the best collegiate ensembles in the history of college football is a blessing," said Ricketts. "I came here for the band. I did not want to go anywhere else, I knew Michigan State is and always will be my home." Wednesday night at Breslin Center, the senior band members -- including Hook -- will say goodbye to a place in which they have spent endless hours. "In the words of Tom Izzo," said Ricketts. "I don’t like the place, I don’t even love the place, I live the place."