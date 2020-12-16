SpartanMag - Jones declares for NFL Draft; Brown All-Big Ten

East Lansing, Mich. - Amid the background of national signing day and preparation for Saturday’s scheduled game against Maryland, other news has dropped in and around the Michigan State football program.

Among Wednesday’s notes:

* Senior defensive tackle Naquan Jones announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft. Fellow senior Shakur Brown made a similar announcement earlier in the week. Head coach Mel Tucker didn’t indicate whether that mean Brown would be absent from Saturday’s game at Maryland.

It’s possible that Tucker is being protective about the information for scouting purposes. But it’s also a strong possibility that Michigan State will play without Jones and Brown on Saturday, with other announcements possible.

In his announcement via Twitter, Jones said. “I feel so fortunate to have had an amazing team of coaches that helped me develop on and off the field. Coach Dantonio - thank you for giving me the opportunity. You took a chance on me when many did not. I will be forever grateful. Coach Salem - I appreciate you for taking the time to come to Evanston to recruit me. I know we will always have a great relationship. Coach Burton - I do not know where to even begin. You hae been so much more than just a coach to me. And finally Coach Tucker - thank you for coming to Michigan State and implementing greatness. This season has been a roller coaster, but you really have ‘given us the answers to the test.’ You demonstrated that perseverance is the key to accomplishing every goal you set your mind to. I sincerely thank all of you for helpingto make the man I have become.

“After much consideration I have made the decision to forgo my last year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Playing professional football has always been my ultimate goal and passion and Michigan State University has put me in the best position to make that possible.”

If Jones doesn’t play on Saturday and freshman defensive tackle Jalen Hunt continues to be out, then sophomores Jacob Slade and Dashaun Mallory will likely be the starters with redshirt freshman Maverick Hansen coming off the bench. Redshirt junior Deari Todd would be the new fourth man in the rotation. Todd has dressed for home and away games this year but has yet to see action in a college game in his career.

If Brown doesn’t play at cornerback, Michigan State will have sophomore Kalon Gervin along with freshman Angelo Grose. Grose has started at nickel back, but could slide out to cornerback. Or Grose could stay at nickel back and sophomore Davion Williams could move into the starting position at cornerback for the first time in his career. Sophomore Michael Dowell has been rotating between nickel and safety.

* On Wednesday, Brown was named first-team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and second team by media. Senior Antjuan Simmons was named third-team All-Big Ten linebacker by coaches and second team by media. Senior defensive end Drew Beesley was named honorable mention by media.

On offense, Michigan State did not have one player receive a vote for the All Big Ten team, honorable mention or otherwise.