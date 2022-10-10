Each of his offers came earlier this off-season as Powell averaged 19 points, posting a 41% shot from three, and showing he can create his own shot in multiple ways. He is also strong with the ball in his hands showing ability to finish at the rim and distribute when asked to run the point. On defense, Powell has the length to guard multiple positions and be disruptive.

Jonathan Powell , a 2024, 6-foot-6 guard out of Centerville (OH) received an offer from Michigan State over the weekend while on an unofficial visit to East Lansing. The four-star recruit holds offers from programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, and more. Powell took unofficial visits to Cincinnati, OSU, Indiana, Illinois, and Xavier in the spring.

Powell arrived in East Lansing on Saturday for his first visit to Michigan State. Before the trip, he had been talking to the Spartans staff for a little over the month.

"They recently reached out to me. Coach Montgomery reached out about 3- 4 weeks ago. From there, the connection just got stronger and stronger," Powell said. "Then last Sunday, coach Montgomery, Izzo, and Wojcik all came down to see me workout. Then we scheduled the visit for the weekend."

Michigan State assistant Mark Montgomery has been the lead recruiter in Powell’s recruitment with Michigan State.

"I think Monty is a great guy overall. He is a great coach. Since he reached out he has kept it real, saying how he likes me and I fit the program. He can talk to me more than just as a player, he can have a real conversation with me, even if its not basketball. Not a lot of coaches can do that so that is really cool."

When arriving in East Lansing, Montgomery was the first to greet the four-star guard.

“On the visit, right from the start, early in the morning he had a lot of energy. He was ready to go and he seemed into it and he was really excited to see me,” Powell said. “It was really nice to be around him the whole day with him being so positive."

Montgomery showed Powell around campus before returning to check out the facilities.

"When I got there, Monty showed me around campus and the different spots. I saw the school buildings and the teams facilities," Powell said. "When we came back, I spent time with Jason Richardson. It was nice to be able to be around him and learn about his experience of being a Spartan.

“When Monty showed me the campus, it was really beautiful. It is not really like any other campus. Some of the buildings were old school and some were brand new, they were all nice,” Powell said. “All the sport facilities were close together which was nice compared to some other programs. Everything was close by, it was a real nice campus."

Along with Powell, Michigan State was also hosting two other elite recruits in four-star G Jase Richardson and four-star C James Brown.

"I introduced myself to them and we were chilling and chatted it up. As the workout went on, and throughout the day at the football game, I got more comfortable with those guys. It was easy to be around them and chat with them. We laughed and joked so once I got comfortable with them and started talking to them more it felt like they were my teammates or friends I knew for a long time. They were good people."

As for Tom Izzo, the head coach was able to match the energy of his assistants when meeting with Powell.

"Like I said from the start with Monty, when I saw coach Izzo it was a lot of energy, he made me feel welcomed. How he talked to me made me feel like I was already part of the team. Like one of his players or one of his sons, it was normal and I felt comfortable. It felt real good to be here."

Growing up in the Midwest, Powell has a strong respect for Tom Izzo and the brand of basketball he has created at Michigan State.

"Tom Izzo is an amazing coach. I talk to my mom and my family about him. He is just a great coach. He knows how to get his players to do what they need to do. He builds such strong relationships with players. At the end of the day for him its more than basketball. He is trying to get you to grow as a man and developed the right way."