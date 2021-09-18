JFQ Lending V-Cast: Spartans too much for Miami, 38-17
SpartanMag.com’s Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk break down Michigan State’s 38-17 victory over Miami, going over every position group and discussing positive and negative plays during the Spartans’ eye-catching win on Saturday.
SpartanMag members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast Here:
🚨Try SpartanMag.com FREE 30 day Trial: https://rvls.co/3qYOmHz
VISIT OUR SPONSOR: JFQ LENDING
Take advantage of historically low interest rates.
Contact Eric Satterwhite of JFQ Lending: esatterwhite@jfqlending.com for a free appraisal.
JFQ Lending carries a five-star rating with the Better Business Bureau and has more than 1,900 five-star on-line reviews.