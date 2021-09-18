 SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: Spartans too much for Miami, 38-17
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 21:33:33 -0500') }} football Edit

JFQ Lending V-Cast: Spartans too much for Miami, 38-17

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

SpartanMag.com’s Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk break down Michigan State’s 38-17 victory over Miami, going over every position group and discussing positive and negative plays during the Spartans’ eye-catching win on Saturday.

SpartanMag members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast Here:


