SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: No Football, Now What?

JFQ Lending V-Cast: No Football, Now What?
SpartanMag.com's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss their reactions to the Big Ten's decision to "postpone" the 2020 football season, and topics surrounding that issue.
Comparoni & Konyndyk also discuss fifth-year seniors such as Naquan Jones, A.J. Arcuri and others who are expecting a sixth year of eligibility. The basketball recruitment of Jaden Akins is also a hot topic at the end of the V-Cast.
