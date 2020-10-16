 SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: Countdown to Kickoff
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 20:49:30 -0500') }} football Edit

JFQ Lending V-Cast: Countdown to Kickoff

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

In the latest edition of the JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast, Jim Comparoni & Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest topics and information from Michigan State's preseason practice ahead of the season opener against Rutgers. Also, Comp & Paul discuss the optimistic reports about basketball senior Joshua Langford, plus other Spartan basketball topics.

