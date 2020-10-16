SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: Countdown to Kickoff

JFQ Lending V-Cast: Countdown to Kickoff
In the latest edition of the JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast, Jim Comparoni & Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest topics and information from Michigan State's preseason practice ahead of the season opener against Rutgers. Also, Comp & Paul discuss the optimistic reports about basketball senior Joshua Langford, plus other Spartan basketball topics.
SpartanMag members can access the hour-long JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast here.
Not yet a SpartanMag member? Give us a trial run!
Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership! CLICK HERE to get started.
Use Promo Code: GoGreen