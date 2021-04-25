 SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: Comp & PK go in-depth on spring scrimmage revelations
Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk go in-depth about their observations from Saturday's spring scrimmage and look ahead to the impact that current player development could have on the 2021 season in the latest edition of the JFQ Lending SpartanMag V-Cast.

This edition of the V-Cast is the most comprehensive discussion you will find on Michigan State spring football or the 2021 spring scrimmage. The V-Cast runs 62 minutes.

SpartanMag members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast here.

